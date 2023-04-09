L.A. Clippers 119, Phoenix 114

Batum 0-2 0-0 0, Leonard 11-21 3-5 25, Zubac 5-7 0-0 10, Gordon 2-7 0-0 6, Westbrook 8-19 7-10 25, Covington 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-6 1-2 9, Mann 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 5-11 0-0 11, Powell 12-22 5-7 29. Totals 49-100 16-24 119.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title