L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title