Kessel, Smith score in 1st, Golden Knights beat Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Phil Kessel and Reilly Smith scored in the first period, and the Vegas Golden Knights held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 Tuesday night for their fifth straight road win.
Teddy Blueger and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and William Karlsson had two assists to help Vegas win for the ninth time in 11 games. Jonathan Quick had 31 saves — including 26 over the final two periods — as the Golden Knights moved two points ahead of Los Angeles for first place in the Pacific Division.