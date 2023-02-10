Kent St. 72, Buffalo 65

Davis 2-6 1-2 6, Thomas 7-13 1-2 19, Hornbeak 3-3 0-0 6, Carry 6-17 2-4 15, Jacobs 2-12 0-2 4, Sullinger 4-7 2-2 11, Payton 3-4 5-8 11, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Gillespie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-20 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title