Kansas St. 75, No. 9 Baylor 65

Bridges 2-6 2-3 6, Thamba 1-1 0-0 2, Cryer 6-11 0-0 16, Flagler 1-13 2-2 4, George 7-15 3-4 23, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 4-7 2-4 11, Love 1-2 1-3 3, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-16 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title