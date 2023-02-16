Judge slaps $335K penalty on Ronaldo accuser's Vegas lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas lawyer has been hit with a $335,000 penalty for pressing a bid in U.S. courts to force Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money he paid to a Nevada woman who claimed the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
“I find that Ronaldo would not have incurred a majority of the fees and costs that he spent on this litigation absent plaintiff’s counsel’s bad faith," U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey said in a scathing, 18-page ruling.