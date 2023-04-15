José Ramírez's 1st homer lifts Guardians over Nationals 6-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — José Ramírez drove his first homer of the season into the second deck for a two-run, go-ahead shot in the fifth inning and the Cleveland Guardians erased a deficit for the second consecutive game to beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Saturday.
Ramírez, a four-time AL All-Star with five top-six finishes in MVP voting, had surgery in November to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb but his hitting has been just fine so far: He is first or second on the Guardians in average (.310), RBIs (nine), slugging percentage (..500) and OPS (.923).