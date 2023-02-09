'Japanese Steph Curry': Tominaga joy eases Huskers' struggle

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga already is one of the most popular players in his home country. The exuberant sharpshooter known as “the Japanese Steph Curry” also is building a big fan following at Nebraska in what otherwise has been another dismal season for the Cornhuskers.
Almost every time he makes a 3-pointer, it's as if it's a new and wonderful experience to him. He celebrates by raising his arms and hopping a few steps as he turns around, pumping his fist or holding his pose after he releases the ball.