Jackson St. 62, Prairie View 60, OT

Rasas 4-12 1-1 9, Rutty 0-2 0-1 0, Douglas 7-19 6-6 21, Nelson 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 3-17 3-8 10. Totals 22-71 10-16 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title