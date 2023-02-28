Jackson St. 61, Prairie View 57

B.Bell 5-10 0-1 14, Rasas 4-15 3-3 11, Douglas 7-18 3-3 20, Nelson 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-8 3-4 6, Augustin 1-9 0-2 3, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 9-13 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title