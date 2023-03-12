Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Iowa St. 61, No. 15 Texas 51

Kane 3-6 3-4 9, Donarski 3-9 3-5 9, Fritz 2-7 0-0 5, Joens 8-20 8-11 28, Ryan 1-8 0-0 3, Diew 2-5 0-0 5, Zingaro 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 20-59 14-20 61

TEXAS (25-9)

Gaston 4-11 1-2 9, Faye 1-3 0-0 2, Gonzales 5-17 0-0 12, Harmon 3-11 0-3 6, Holle 1-6 0-0 3, Jones 5-10 2-4 12, Muhammad 2-3 3-5 7, Mwenentanda 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 6-14 51

Iowa St. 14 12 21 14 61
Texas 11 16 12 12 51

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 7-17 (Kane 0-1, Donarski 0-3, Fritz 1-3, Joens 4-8, Ryan 1-1, Diew 1-1), Texas 3-14 (Gonzales 2-9, Harmon 0-1, Holle 1-4). Assists_Iowa St. 7 (Joens 3), Texas 13 (Harmon 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa St. 41 (Joens 10), Texas 45 (Harmon 9, Muhammad 9). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 16, Texas 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

