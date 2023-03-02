Iona 93, Marist 74

Cooley 6-10 0-0 14, Ingo 0-2 1-2 1, Gardner 5-13 2-4 14, Harris 4-7 2-2 14, Brickner 2-5 0-0 4, Farris 7-14 0-1 17, Daughtry 1-2 1-2 4, Salton 0-2 2-2 2, Belton 1-1 0-1 2, Saint-Furcy 1-1 0-0 2, Botticelli 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-14 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title