Iona 81, Mount St. Mary's 51

Adebayo 5-11 2-2 13, Cordilia 2-5 0-0 4, Tinsley 3-4 1-2 8, Benjamin 3-8 1-2 8, Leffew 2-11 0-0 5, Barton 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 4-9 0-0 8, Lipscomb 0-3 0-0 0, Gielen 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 4-6 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title