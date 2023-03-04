Iona 80, Rider 78

Joseph 4-11 2-4 10, Shema 4-12 0-0 10, Clayton 7-17 0-0 17, JeanLouis 4-5 3-4 12, Jenkins 6-15 6-6 22, Sunday 3-3 0-0 6, Ibine Ayo 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-65 11-14 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title