Iona 80, Mount St. Mary's 68

Joseph 3-5 5-6 11, Shema 5-7 2-2 14, Clayton 9-15 9-9 28, JeanLouis 2-6 1-2 5, Jenkins 6-16 2-2 15, Mi.Jefferson 1-3 0-0 3, Brookshire 1-3 0-0 2, Ibine Ayo 1-4 0-0 2, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Sunday 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 19-21 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title