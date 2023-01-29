Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72

Nweke 1-3 5-10 7, Otieno 3-8 1-2 7, Balanc 4-12 2-2 12, Jones 7-15 6-7 24, Chenery 2-3 2-2 7, Kortright 4-12 1-4 11, Williams 0-7 4-5 4, Riggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 21-32 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title