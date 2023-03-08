Iona 74, Mount St. Mary's 54

Cordilia 0-2 2-2 2, Ma.Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Benjamin 11-22 4-5 27, Leffew 3-11 1-2 8, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Tinsley 2-6 0-0 5, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Lipscomb 1-2 0-0 3, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Gielen 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 7-9 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title