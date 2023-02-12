Skip to main content
Iona 72, Niagara 55

Joseph 3-7 4-7 10, Shema 1-3 3-4 6, Clayton 12-23 2-2 30, JeanLouis 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 5-11 0-0 11, Ibine Ayo 2-4 0-0 6, Brookshire 3-4 0-0 9, Weiss 0-2 0-0 0, Sunday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 72.

NIAGARA (14-10)

Iorio 2-6 0-0 6, Bayless 0-5 0-0 0, Kasperzyk 1-5 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-3 0-2 2, Thomasson 10-19 4-7 24, Gray 3-9 0-0 7, Erving 2-4 0-0 5, Obioha 4-5 0-1 8. Totals 23-56 4-10 55.

Halftime_Iona 46-29. 3-Point Goals_Iona 11-22 (Clayton 4-8, Brookshire 3-4, Ibine Ayo 2-2, Shema 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Weiss 0-1, JeanLouis 0-2), Niagara 5-17 (Iorio 2-3, Erving 1-2, Kasperzyk 1-2, Gray 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Thomasson 0-4). Rebounds_Iona 23 (Joseph 10), Niagara 34 (Iorio 7). Assists_Iona 14 (Shema, Clayton, Jenkins 4), Niagara 10 (Thomasson 6). Total Fouls_Iona 13, Niagara 16. A_1,102 (2,400).

