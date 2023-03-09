Indiana 134, Houston 125

Martin Jr. 9-13 5-8 23, Smith Jr. 10-19 7-9 30, Sengun 7-11 0-2 14, Green 8-23 6-6 24, Nix 3-12 0-0 6, Eason 4-8 0-0 8, Garuba 0-3 0-0 0, Tate 5-11 3-4 13, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 49-107 21-29 125.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title