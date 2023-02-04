Incarnate Word 78, New Orleans 70

Dennis 2-3 4-6 8, Payne 4-6 0-0 8, Cisse 4-13 8-8 18, Krause 1-5 6-6 8, Miller 5-6 6-7 16, Morgan 3-6 2-2 11, Griscti 2-4 0-0 6, Hayman 1-2 0-0 3, Beny Til 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 26-29 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title