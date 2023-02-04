Idaho 82, Sacramento St. 76, OT

Burris 2-2 0-0 6, Jones 11-16 3-5 25, D.Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Moffitt 13-18 3-3 30, Salih 0-2 0-0 0, T.Smith 3-4 2-2 11, R.Smith 3-5 2-2 8, Harge 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-52 10-12 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title