Houston Christian 85, McNeese St. 80

Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Francois 2-5 0-0 5, Massie 4-13 5-7 13, Scott 6-15 2-2 18, Shumate 12-18 1-4 26, Berze 4-8 0-1 10, Oday 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-67 8-14 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title