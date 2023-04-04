Houston 124, Denver 103

Gordon 6-11 1-4 13, M.Porter Jr. 8-20 1-2 23, Jokic 7-13 0-1 14, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 1-1 8, Murray 1-2 0-0 2, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Je.Green 2-7 5-6 9, Brown 2-6 0-0 6, Jordan 3-4 1-2 7, Braun 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Watson 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 41-87 10-18 103.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title