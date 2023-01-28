Houston 117, Detroit 114

Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title