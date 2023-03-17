Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Ingram 9-20 10-11 31, Murphy III 4-11 1-1 13, Valanciunas 10-16 2-2 22, Jones 3-4 3-4 9, McCollum 5-12 1-2 14, Marshall 4-8 5-5 13, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 39-82 22-25 112.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title