Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69

Zink 0-6 1-2 1, Brewster 2-2 0-0 4, Harper 6-12 2-2 16, Tynen 2-4 0-0 4, Whyte 8-19 0-0 17, Brittain-Watts 3-11 0-0 6, Morales 4-9 2-2 11, Landrum 5-7 0-1 10, Chimezie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 5-7 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title