Hofstra 68, Stony Brook 65

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 0-9 0-0 0, Dubar 4-7 0-0 11, Estrada 1-12 8-9 10, Thomas 8-11 6-7 23, Williams 4-4 4-5 12, Plotnikov 2-6 3-3 7, Washington 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-54 21-24 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title