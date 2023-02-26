Hawaii 72, UC Irvine 67

Hutchison 1-1 0-0 2, Leuchten 4-11 0-0 8, Baker 4-13 3-5 12, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 9-20 3-3 27, Ujadughele 2-4 0-0 4, Hohn 1-5 0-0 3, Keeler 3-4 0-0 6, Butler 1-3 1-2 3, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 7-10 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title