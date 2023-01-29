Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

Collum 7-16 9-9 23, Henson 6-12 2-2 16, Smith 5-12 8-10 18, McGhee 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 3-3 1-1 7, Panopio 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 20-22 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title