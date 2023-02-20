Hawaii 61, CS Bakersfield 50

Hepa 4-13 4-4 12, da Silva 0-2 0-2 0, Avea 5-10 0-0 12, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, McClanahan 4-8 5-5 15, Jackson 6-8 0-1 16, Riley 0-4 3-4 3, Seck 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 20-49 13-18 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title