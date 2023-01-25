Hartford 73, Stonehill 56

Sims 4-13 0-1 11, Zegarowski 3-7 0-0 8, Burnett 1-7 2-3 4, Mack 6-9 2-2 16, Stone 1-1 0-2 3, Johnson 3-9 0-0 8, Bergan 2-4 0-0 4, Melis 1-1 0-0 2, McGill 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-51 4-10 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title