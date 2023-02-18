Grand Canyon 94, Abilene Christian 84

Pleasant 5-9 1-2 11, Simmons 6-13 5-6 20, Cameron 2-3 4-4 8, Daniels 5-11 2-4 12, Dibba 5-11 1-2 11, Madden 1-4 5-7 7, Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Steele 1-2 0-0 3, Bettiol 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 28-61 23-30 84.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title