Grand Canyon 82, Texas-Arlington 77

Domingos 3-3 0-0 6, Gibson 7-16 3-3 17, Humphrey 5-8 5-7 15, Johnson-Cash 4-10 1-2 9, Weaver 4-8 1-1 9, Talbot 5-10 0-0 15, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Castro 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 10-13 77.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title