Grambling St. 68, Prairie View 64

Rasas 11-19 2-3 25, Rutty 0-1 1-2 1, Augustin 0-5 3-4 3, Harding 3-12 0-0 7, Nelson 2-7 2-2 7, Gambrell 5-9 0-0 12, Douglas 2-5 4-4 9, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 12-15 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title