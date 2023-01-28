Golden State 129, Toronto 117

Anunoby 0-2 1-2 1, Barnes 9-15 4-5 24, Siakam 8-26 4-5 21, Trent Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, VanVleet 11-20 1-1 28, Achiuwa 8-12 1-3 17, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 2-9 2-5 7. Totals 46-101 13-21 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title