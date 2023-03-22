Golden State 127, Dallas 125

D.Green 6-10 1-1 14, DiVincenzo 4-10 2-2 14, Looney 4-5 4-6 12, Curry 9-18 0-0 20, Thompson 4-9 0-0 9, Kuminga 9-11 2-2 22, Lamb 3-7 1-1 9, Ja.Green 4-5 1-1 9, Moody 1-2 0-0 2, Poole 6-13 4-5 16. Totals 50-90 15-18 127.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title