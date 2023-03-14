Golden State 123, Phoenix 112

Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Okogie 3-9 3-6 11, Ayton 13-19 1-1 27, Booker 12-20 8-10 32, Paul 5-13 1-2 11, Wainright 1-2 2-2 4, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, D.Lee 3-9 0-0 7, Ross 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 2-5 0-0 4, Landale 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 4-8 1-1 9. Totals 46-95 16-22 112.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title