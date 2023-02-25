Golden State 116, Houston 101

Martin Jr. 7-12 8-9 22, Smith Jr. 4-16 4-4 13, Sengun 2-10 0-0 5, Tate 6-12 1-1 14, Washington Jr. 5-12 2-3 15, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Eason 2-8 1-3 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-1 2-2 2, Christopher 6-10 0-0 13, Hudgins 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 36-92 18-22 101.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title