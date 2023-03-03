Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91

George 3-15 4-4 11, Leonard 8-12 3-5 21, Plumlee 3-5 6-6 12, Gordon 6-16 2-3 16, Westbrook 3-12 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 2-5 0-0 5, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 2-4 0-0 5, Hyland 2-7 1-1 6, Powell 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 32-89 18-21 91.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title