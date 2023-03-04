Golden State 108, New Orleans 99

Ingram 6-16 5-8 17, Murphy III 6-14 0-0 15, Hernangomez 1-3 4-4 6, Jones 3-5 1-2 7, McCollum 8-21 6-6 25, Marshall 5-12 2-2 14, Hayes 2-2 1-2 5, Daniels 0-1 1-2 1, Lewis Jr. 3-3 1-1 9. Totals 34-77 21-27 99.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title