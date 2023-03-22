THROUGH MARCH 21 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 43 2528 82 1.95 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 33 1943 66 2.04 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1635 60 2.20 Antti Raanta Carolina 23 1319 51 2.32 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 53 3074 121 2.36 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 22 1286 51 2.38 Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1564 64 2.46 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 2.46 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 36 2125 87 2.46 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 45 2530 105 2.49 Jake Oettinger Dallas 54 3183 133 2.51 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 51 3038 128 2.53 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 3067 132 2.58 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 55 3239 140 2.59 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 32 1814 79 2.61 David Rittich Winnipeg 20 1062 47 2.66 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 21 1214 54 2.67 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 54 3240 146 2.70 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 43 2528 35 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 3067 32 12 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 51 3038 32 14 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 54 3240 31 19 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 55 3239 31 22 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 54 3183 30 10 11 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 45 2530 29 8 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 54 3200 27 19 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 53 3074 26 19 6 Ville Husso Detroit 51 2965 25 19 6 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2658 24 17 3 Martin Jones Seattle 43 2388 24 12 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 36 2125 24 9 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 41 2354 23 13 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 52 2990 22 24 5 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 42 2418 22 14 4 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 32 1814 22 4 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 48 2724 20 22 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 39 2174 20 10 6 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 43 2528 82 1211 .937 35 5 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 33 1943 66 901 .932 18 9 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 53 3074 121 1477 .924 26 19 6 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1635 60 692 .920 18 6 4 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 51 3038 128 1452 .919 32 14 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 55 3239 140 1571 .918 31 22 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 54 3200 147 1617 .917 27 19 7 Jake Oettinger Dallas 54 3183 133 1452 .916 30 10 11 Alex Stalock Chicago 21 1119 53 573 .915 9 10 1 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 659 .914 16 7 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 36 2125 87 921 .914 24 9 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 54 3240 146 1534 .913 31 19 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 3067 132 1378 .913 32 12 7 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1794 90 937 .912 14 11 4 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 42 2418 117 1201 .911 22 14 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 21 1248 58 586 .910 11 8 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 48 2724 126 1272 .910 20 22 5 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 22 1286 51 512 .909 11 6 5 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 53 3074 5 26 19 6 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 51 3038 5 32 14 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 48 2724 5 20 22 5 Jake Oettinger Dallas 54 3183 4 30 10 11 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1635 4 18 6 4 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 22 1286 4 11 6 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 55 3239 3 31 22 2 Ville Husso Detroit 51 2965 3 25 19 6 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 45 2645 3 18 20 5 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 45 2530 3 29 8 4 Martin Jones Seattle 43 2388 3 24 12 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 36 2125 3 24 9 3 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 33 1943 3 18 9 5 Antti Raanta Carolina 23 1319 3 16 2 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 54 3240 2 31 19 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 3067 2 32 12 7 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 52 2990 2 22 24 5 Linus Ullmark Boston 43 2528 2 35 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 41 2354 2 23 13 3 James Reimer San Jose 36 2146 2 10 17 8 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Jonathan Quick Vegas 37 2060 2 16 14 4 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 21 1248 2 11 8 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 21 1119 2 9 10 1