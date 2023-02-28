Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

Franklin 7-9 0-1 14, Coleman 3-14 0-0 8, Kelly 10-19 3-4 30, Sturdivant 7-9 4-4 20, Terry 8-13 1-1 24, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Martynov 0-2 0-0 0, Pauls Bagatskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 8-10 96.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title