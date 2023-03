INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Tuesday and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.