Fresno St. 74, Air Force 69

Andre 10-14 6-6 26, Baker 3-5 7-8 13, Hill 10-15 0-0 22, Colimerio 2-6 1-1 5, Holland 1-6 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-1 2-2 2, Yap 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-53 16-17 74.

AIR FORCE (14-15)

Becker 6-8 0-1 14, Petraitis 2-6 5-6 10, Heidbreder 6-10 2-2 17, Mills 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, C.Murphy 5-7 1-1 14, Vander Zwaag 2-3 3-3 8, Green 1-2 0-0 2, McCreary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-41 11-13 69.

Halftime_Air Force 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 2-13 (Hill 2-5, Yap 0-1, Baker 0-2, Colimerio 0-2, Holland 0-3), Air Force 10-21 (C.Murphy 3-4, Heidbreder 3-5, Becker 2-3, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Petraitis 1-4, Taylor 0-3). Rebounds_Fresno St. 20 (Andre, Colimerio 7), Air Force 23 (Heidbreder 5). Assists_Fresno St. 15 (Hill 8), Air Force 20 (Heidbreder 7). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 12, Air Force 17. A_847 (5,858).

