Fordham 73, Davidson 71

Moore 7-11 4-4 20, Novitskyi 1-4 0-0 2, Charlton 3-6 2-2 9, Quisenberry 8-21 1-4 21, Richardson 1-3 0-0 3, Gray 2-3 1-2 7, Tsimbila 2-4 1-2 5, Rose 1-4 0-0 3, Dean 1-3 1-2 3, Riley 0-3 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 10-16 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title