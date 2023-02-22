Fordham 71, Loyola Chicago 69

Moore 6-11 5-9 19, Novitskyi 0-2 0-0 0, Charlton 3-5 0-2 6, Quisenberry 6-14 10-12 26, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 2-2 8, Tsimbila 2-5 4-4 8, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 21-29 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title