FAU 103, Rice 74

Goldin 4-5 2-3 10, Boyd 7-11 3-3 21, Davis 7-9 0-0 17, Greenlee 6-9 2-2 19, Martin 4-13 0-0 9, Gaffney 3-4 0-0 8, Weatherspoon 1-2 0-0 3, Forrest 2-9 0-0 5, Rosado 1-3 0-0 2, Carroll 2-4 1-1 5, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines 1-1 0-0 2, Ralat 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-73 8-9 103.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title