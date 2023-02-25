Fairleigh Dickinson 86, St. Francis (NY) 69

Harris 5-8 0-0 10, Clarke 2-8 2-2 6, Howell-South 6-13 5-7 18, Quartlebaum 2-9 0-0 4, Wilcox 2-4 2-3 8, Sagnia 0-2 8-8 8, Moreno 2-4 2-2 8, Myrie 2-2 0-0 4, Gonzalez 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-51 19-22 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title