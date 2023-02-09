Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU 79

Almonor 7-18 4-6 21, Moore 4-6 3-4 12, Munden 4-10 1-2 10, Roberts 7-10 4-4 18, Singleton 3-10 2-2 8, Bligen 3-6 0-4 6, Emanuel 0-0 1-2 1, Tweedy 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Lamaute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 17-26 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title