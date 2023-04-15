Skip to main content Turn off refresh
English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (11), Ollie Watkins (64, 83).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship Sheffield United 4, Cardiff 1

Sheffield United: James McAtee (24), Jack Robinson (54), Iliman Ndiaye (80), Ciaran Clark (85).

Cardiff: Sory Kaba (19).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One Exeter 0, Plymouth 1

Plymouth: Matt Butcher (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 2, Peterborough 0

Cambridge United: Harrison Dunk (45), Sam Smith (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two England National League Barnet 0, Wrexham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

